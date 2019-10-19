46th annual Apple Butter festival is a huge hit

Families came out to the 46th annual Apple Butter Festival with their children and grandparents to enjoy the sense of community and "to enjoy our Michigan cultural and natural heritage."

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Fenner Nature Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What started as a fundraiser where they would make apple butter, now it has turned into a community festival.

If you were curious how its made, the apples used to make the apple butter in the giant copper kettle above a fire, are all Michigan grown.

According to event coordinators, 4 to 5 thousand people come out to celebrate each year.

The fun welcoming event had something for everyone -- kids played pioneer games and there was a potter's guild with clay to work with.

