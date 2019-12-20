46 arrested in human trafficking sting

Authorities in Warren announcing they've taken 46 people in custody Friday night, and it's all part of an effort to crack down on human trafficking, prostitution and drug dealing.

The three-day operation lead to the arrests of 25 females and 21 males.

This was the second sweep called "Operation Crusade" and was conducted by the Warren Police Department.

Police say the intelligence they gathered from the sweep will help them be able to identify victims of human trafficking and hopefully be able save lives.

"We are sending a very strong message that we will continue to arrest and convict those that bring this type of illegal activity to the city," Bill Dwyer, Warren Police commissioner, said.

Over the summer, part one of "Operation Crusade" lead to the arrests of 35 people, which brings the total number of people arrested to 81.

