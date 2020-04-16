44 Guatemalans deported from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

A Guatemala government official says 44 Guatemalans deported on one flight from the United States this week have tested positive for COVID-19.

The flight arrived in Guatemala’s capital Monday from Brownsville, Texas carrying 76 Guatemalans. Three deportees displaying coronavirus symptoms were immediately taken for testing.

The official with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity said Thursday that when one of those tests came back positive more who had been quarantined at the airport were tested and 43 more resulted positive.

Later, Guatemala Foreign Affairs Minister Pedro Brolo said the government had again suspended deportation flights. He did not explain why, but said the move was temporary.

