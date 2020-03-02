Watching Your Wallet: 401(k) loans should be a last resort

You know you've thought about it--you see that retirement nest egg growing and you want to take out a little now to help you get through a tough financial spot.

You've been putting money in that 401(k) account for a couple of years now and it's growing. It's also tempting to raid it. Don't!

Expert after expert tells us-- don't take out a 401(k) loan unless it's a real emergency.

Many plans allow you to borrow the money and pay it back-- but Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said you are stealing from your future.

He also said something most people don't consider is what happens when you take out a 401(k) loan and then you leave your employer.

"Whether you wanted to or whether you got laid off, you have to pay back that loan right away or it's going to be taxable income and if you're under age 59 and a half, you'll pay a 10% penalty," said Joyce.

So there are big, negative consequences that maybe you can't anticipate.

Joyce said to borrow from relatives or get a loan before you take from your future.

And if you have to take out a 401(k) loan, pay it back as soon as possible.

