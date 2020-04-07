4 dead including suspect, 1 hurt in Tenn. truck stop stabbing

Four people are dead after a stabbing and an officer-involved shooting at an East Knox County truck stop.

Four women were stabbed at the Pilot just before 7 a.m.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One was taken to the hospital and their condition remained unknown.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a male suspect was shot and killed by an officer after allegedly refusing to drop a knife he was holding.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office confirmed that no officers were hurt in the incident.

