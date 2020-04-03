3M fires back at President Trump over order to produce more face masks

Manufacturing giant 3M pushed back Friday against criticism from President Donald Trump over production of face masks that are badly needed by American health care workers.

3M said the administration wants it to stop exporting masks to Canada and Latin America, which the company says will backfire because other countries will retaliate.

3M also says stopping the export of medical-grade masks raises “significant humanitarian implications” in other countries.

The unusual but not unprecedented spat between the president and a leading American manufacturer broke out after Trump cited the 1950 Defense Production Act to order 3M to step up production of medical masks, then attacked the company in a tweet.

