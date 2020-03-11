3D vs. digital mammography

A new study confirms the advantages of 3-D mammography are maintained over multiple years and rounds of screening.

Researchers looked at 5-years of data involving women screened with 3-D or digital mammography.

They found 3-D mammograms detected more cancers and led to fewer false positives throughout the entire period.

Experts say 3-d allows viewing of the breast in multiple layers so both normal and abnormal lesions can be seen better.

The study was led by researchers at University of Pennsylvania and published in 'Radiology.'

Copyright 2020 NBC news. All rights reserved.

