$3.5M award thrown out in Detroit case of mistaken identity

An appeals court has thrown out a $3.5 million verdict for a Detroit-area man who was in jail for 15 days in a case of mistaken identity.

Marvin Seales says his rights were violated by the man who arrested him. But the court found that Detroit Officer Thomas Zberkot had nothing to do with Seales’ time in jail.

Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the federal appeals court says Seales “sued the wrong man.”

Seales was arrested in 2012 while working as a technician at a food warehouse in Warren.

Police were looking for Rodrick Siner, a fugitive who had used Seales’ name as an alias.

