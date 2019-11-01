What would you do for $3,300? Would you willingly be infected with Influenza?

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is paying people up to $3,300 to get infected with Influenza A, the H1N1 virus, in the name of science.

The idea behind it is to learn more about how the virus works and how to control it.

Participants in the study will get a nasal spray with a strain of the flu and then begin an inpatient stay for at least a week.

Researchers are looking for 8- healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 50 years old.

Trial sites for the study are being held at the University of Maryland located in Baltimore, Duke University located in North Carolina, Saint Louis University located in Missouri, and Ohio's Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Results of the study are expected to come in May 2020.

