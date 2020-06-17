'30 Rock' cast reuniting to tout new NBC, cable schedules

Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and other “30 Rock” stars are reuniting for a corporate cause: to promote the shows and stars that will be part of the new season for NBC and its NBCUniversal cable siblings.

Described as a “one-time, commercial-free event,” the reunion will air July 16 on NBC and be shown on cable channels including USA Network, Bravo and Oxygen.

It’s a special born of the coronavirus pandemic, which kept NBCUniversal and other media companies from the mid-May tradition of presenting their 2020-21 schedules to crowds of ad buyers in New York.

NBC also released its fall schedule, which will include the renewed drama “Manifest.”

