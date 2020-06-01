3 taken to hospital after crash involving semi-truck

Three people have been taken to the hospital following an accident involving a semi-truck.

The Calhoun County Office of the Sheriff said deputies responded to the accident, at the intersection of 11 Mile Road and B Drive South in Newtown Township, around 10:21 Monday morning.

Deputies said it appears a passenger car was traveling south on 11 Mile Road, stopped at the stop sign, then continued south into the path of a westbound semi-truck loaded with milk.

Deputies said the semi-truck attempted to break, but collided with the passenger vehicle, which caused the semi to roll over.

Deputies said two people were in the passenger car, both from Kalamazoo.

One passenger, a 45-year-old man, was airlifted to Bronson Kalamazoo with critical injures and the driver, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to the same hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the semi, from Calhoun County, was also airlifted to Bronson Kalamazoo with serious injuries.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team.

