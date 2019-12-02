UPDATE: 3 officers wounded, homeowner dead after Michigan shooting

Authorities are seeking murder and other charges against a man they say shot three officers and killed a 22-year-old father after taking him hostage inside his southwestern Michigan home.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said Monday there was no apparent connection between the jailed suspect and Christopher Neal. Neal was at his Comstock Township home Sunday night watching television with his wife and daughter when the suspect broke in.

A sheriff's deputy, a state police trooper and a Kalamazoo public safety officer were injured, but none critically. Fuller says they didn't return fire "because they were worried about other victims."

Police say they heard gunfire inside the home before they went in and were shot. The suspect was captured as he tried to flee.

Fuller says Neal was new to the area. His wife and child are OK.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

