3 killed when cars spins out of control in I-75 work zone

Police say three people were killed when the car they were traveling in spun out of control and rolled in the median of an Interstate 75 construction zone in southeastern Michigan.

The car went out of control for unknown reasons Friday night in Erie Township, rolled, came to rest in a ramp and then was struck by a second vehicle.

Police tell the Monroe News that two of the three victims were ejected from the car while the third remained inside.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the victims’ car was taken to a hospital for treatment. The victims’ identities haven't been released.

