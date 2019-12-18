3 elk illegally shot in Michigan's Pigeon River State Forest

Michigan conservation officers say three elk have been shot in Otsego County.

It's the elk third poaching case in northern Michigan in about a month.

Lt. Jim Gorno of the Department of Natural Resources says this is the state's worst year for illegal killings of the animals.

Gorno says the three adult elk cows were found in the Pigeon River State Forest east of Vanderbilt.

They apparently were shot last weekend while bedded down near each other.

Officials are appealing to the public for information.

"This is a loss for everyone who appreciates our state’s natural resources. It’s a true shame,” said Gorno. “If you or anyone you know has information that can help us solve this crime, we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with information regarding this poaching incident can contact the DNR Law Enforcement Division at the DNR Customer Service Center in Gaylord at 989-732-3541, or call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800, available 24/7 year-round.

