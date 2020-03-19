UPDATE: Mid-Michigan District Health Department confirms first coronavirus case in Clinton County

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department confirms the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in Clinton County.

“We hope this person has a speedy recovery,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, MMDHD Medical Director. “The Health Department is relying on our communities to work together, be vigilant, and take necessary precautions to slow the spread of illness.”

Information on the age and gender of the person was not released at this time.

The department said it will be contacting those who have been in close contact with the patient and they will be assessed for symptoms and monitored.

DTE Energy said three employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. DTE said none of the employees' or contractors' involved contact with customers.

“The entire DTE family is keeping everyone impacted by this virus in our thoughts and prayers. We are supporting our impacted coworkers and their families through this difficult time to make sure they are well-taken care of,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO, DTE Energy. “My leadership team is working around the clock on our response to the pandemic, and we continue to put the health and safety of our customers and employees first throughout this crisis.”

Earlier Thursday, officials say two additional Michigan residents have died from coronavirus.

Henry Ford Health System said an 81-year-old man at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit was the second person in Michigan to die from the coronavirus.

“As we continue to respond aggressively to this pandemic and monitor developments, both around the world and now here in our nation, we knew we would eventually have to make this announcement,” said Bob Riney, president and COO in a post on Facebook. “We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our hearts remain with the patient’s family and friends.”

Henry Ford Health System said that by the end of the day on March 18, "the health system identified more than two dozen coronavirus cases across its facilities and expects the number to rise, now that additional testing capabilities are up and running, including its own lab at Henry Ford Hospital."

Health officials in Oakland County are reporting a woman in her 50's died from the coronavirus at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, making that the third death in the state from the virus, our news partners at WIDV are reporting.

Officials said the woman in her 50's had underlying medical conditions before getting the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Beaumont Health in Wayne County announced the first death in Michigan from coronavirus, a man in his 50's who officials said had underlying medical conditions.

"Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family," said Susan Grant, Chief Nursing Officer of Beaumont Health. "Our physicians, nurses and medical staff are all working together to care for COVID-19 patients. During a time like this, we are united to battle this virus. Further, we must continue to serve and care for the non-COVID-19 needs of all patients whether they are giving birth, needing essential surgery or requiring lifesaving emergency procedures.”

"We're really just kind of seeing the tip of the iceberg here. We know, statistically, from other countries and other states that have experienced this on a larger scale than we have so far, that there will be a significant number of critically ill patients. There will be a significant number of patients that will die from COVID-19 but I also want to make sure that we're emphasizing that the vast majority of people who get COVID-19 will recover," said Dr. Nicholas Gilpin.

As numbers for the coronavirus continue to change, there are steps residents can take to prevent the spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

• Washing your hands with soap and water.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

The state of Michigan has set up a coronavirus hotline, 1-888-535-6136, for those who have questions about the virus. The hotline is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

