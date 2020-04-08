2nd state prison inmate dies from coronavirus

Another state prisoner has died as a result of the coronavirus. The Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed the second inmate death Wednesday.

The inmate was housed at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater. He died Tuesday.

So far, 33 inmates in the facility have tested positive for the virus.

As of Tuesday, there are 262 prisoners who have tested positive across the state.

MDOC reported it's first inmate death back on April 1. That prisoner was housed at Parnall Correctional Facility. That prisoner had not been tested and had not told healthcare workers that he was feeling unwell according to the department.

The department's employees are also being affected by Coronavirus. As of April 7, 118 employees have tested positive. Two of them have died.

