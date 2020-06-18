2nd MSU athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Michigan State University Athletic said two student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university said one student-athlete has tested positive while on campus and will be isolated for a period of 10 to 14 days.

MSU said it tested 124 student-athletes on Monday, June 15.

In addition to the student who tested positive Monday, another student-athlete didn't report to campus after testing positive at home last week, the university said.

"The student-athlete is currently recuperating, with the support of family, while at home and will return to campus once fully recovered," the university said in a news release.

MSU said housing will be arranged based on prior living arrangements and the need for isolation if living with others.

The university said daily check-ins with athletic training staff will also be done with additional services provided as directed by medical and administrative staff. MSU said further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any workouts.

MSU said student-athletes who tested negative for COVID-19 will undergo a second round of testing on June 22; a second negative test is required in order to be cleared to take part in voluntary workouts.

The university said no athletic department staff members tested positive during Monday's round of testing.

