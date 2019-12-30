$280 million invested into Lansing development

The City of Lansing experienced a growth spurt in 2019. Mayor Andy Schor and the city released a statement recognizing $280 millions dollars worth of investments in developing projects.

Various developers have recently poured money into projects around the city, such as the Red Cedar Development, McLaren's new state of the art medical facility, and a downtown grocery store with hotel and housing.

The sudden boom in development is nothing to scoff at. It's a $200 million dollar increase from 2018.

“The City of Lansing is growing, and people are eager to invest here,” Schor said. “We are excited for the results of the investments made in 2019, as they will create more jobs, retail, housing, business and other opportunities for residents and visitors. These developments will also create a more vibrant and walkable community, which will continue to help attract and retain talent in Lansing.”

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

