Lansing City Housing Commission announces $28 million public housing improvements

Thousands of low-income families in Lansing will be getting better homes.

On Tuesday, the city's housing commission announced $28 million worth of improvements to two public housing complexes. The money is coming from federal tax credits. It will be going into the South Washington Park and Mount Vernon complexes.

Some residents say it's a long list of what needs to be replaced.

"Basically the basements, the tubs, the kitchen, everything," said Sierra Jones, a Mount Vernon resident.

"Make it better. You know, probably redo the kitchen, a little bigger stove. You can't pull a full-size cookie sheet in there because the door won't close," said Bobby Clancy, a South Washington resident.

Luckily for residents, the $28 million renovations will make the buildings unrecognizable.

"If you look around your apartment. Look at your drywall, that's the only thing that will be left. Everything else is going to be new. New flooring, appliances, windows, roofs, parking lots, lighting," said Doug Fleming, of the Lansing Housing Commission. "While there is a struggle nationally for affordable housing, that we want to see at the end of this, we're going to have the highest quality, best managed, affordable housing in the nation."

Renovations are set to begin in the fall of this year or early winter of 2021. While renovations begin, residents don't have to worry about being moved off property.

"We'll dump out a building, we'll move people out of that building. We'll renovate that building, move people into the new building and renovate the next building and so forth as we move across the property," Fleming said.

Renovations are set to take about eight months and it will take about 15 years to pay off the renovations.

The Lansing Housing Commission said it will also take on renovating two other complexes next year, which will be a Hildebrandt Park and LaRoy Froh. Those construction projects are predicted to start in 2021.

