250 enrolled in phony MI school

The federal government says it has arrested about 250 foreigners who knowingly enrolled at a phony school in suburban Detroit--so they could remain in the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security conducted the sting operation by creating the "University of Farmington," which has offices in Farmington Hills, but no classes or teachers.

About 80% of the foreigners have already voluntarily left the country.

Those who stayed have received final removal orders.

