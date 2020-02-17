24 recreational marijuana operations licenses "conditionally" approved

Lansing City Clerk, Chris Swope, has approved 24 recreational marijuana operations licenses.

His office sent out a press release on Monday, Feb. 17, announcing the "conditional approval of the first group of recreational marijuana applications."

It also says that Swope "conditionally approved 11 Marijuana Recreational Retail Licenses, 10 Recreational Grow Licenses (at 6 locations), and 1 Recreational Processor License in City of Lansing."

As the appeal process moves forward, more applicants will be approved or denied, according to the release.

“We have learned a lot in streamlining our processes so that Police, Treasury, Zoning and my Office can do a thorough, but more efficient review” said Clerk Swope. “With the reduced time line for the appeal process in the updated Ordinance, I am empowered to make a decision once we have done our due diligence which will allow these entrepreneurs to start or continue to hire and build in the City.”

Even if you are "conditionally approved," you will still need to have approval from the State of Michigan.

To read the full release: click here.

