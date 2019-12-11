"2020" numbers arrive in NYC

With only a few weeks left in the year 2019, New York City is already prepping for the year 2020.

The numerals for the new decade arrived in the Big Apple on Wednesday, and in order to prepare for the new year, organizers of the ball drop decided to do a little test run, counting down the lighting of the 2020 numbers.

During the special unveiling, spectators got the chance to take a few snap shops with the new decade.

Although we are still weeks away from the big night, organizers say the countdown begins way before the ball raises in the air.

"We've been working all year preparing for New Years Eve. But the countdown really starts today. With 20 days to go the seven-foot numerals arrived here in time square. And we are counting down to the big day on Dec. 31," said Jeffery Straus, president of Content Entertainment. "The ball starts it all off when it raises at 6pm. every hour we practice hourly countdowns. And in between the hours we have musical performances from Univision, ABC, NBC, Fox. All over the world coming here to see what we do and how we celebrate New Year's Eve," Straus said.

