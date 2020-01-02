2020 interest rate forecast

Bankrate.com is out with a forecast on interest rates for the new year.

According to Bankrate's chief financial analyst Greg McBride, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage should stay right around 4%.

And he says home equity rates should stay steady, too ending the year about 6%.

A strong housing market and slow, steady economic growth will keep the flow of home equity credit open.

Inflation could trend higher toward the back half of the year.

