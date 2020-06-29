2020 Woodward Dream Cruise canceled

The 26th annual Woodward Dream Crusie has been canceled.

According to a post of the Woodward Dream Cruise website, the event has been canceled due to "public health concerns caused by COVID-19."

The event brings in about 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars each year from around the globe, according to its website.

The Dream Crusie was supposed to be held Saturday, Aug 15 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to the cancellation of the 2020 Dream Crusie, the 2020 North American International Auto Show has also been canceled.

