2020: Now the race for president begins in earnest

2020 is a presidential election year and if you are a voter in mid-Michigan here are some things to take note as various campaigns seek your support, your vote this year.

As in years past, the trail to the White House begins in Iowa. In the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams it was said, “If you build it they will come.” For presidential hopefuls, the key to this state is building a strong grassroots campaign.

Many of the candidates running for the Democratic nomination for president have been visiting Iowa since 2016 recruiting voters to attend the Iowa Caucus on February 3.

And that is a key difference in Iowa. Voters will caucus on the first Monday in February.

On that Monday night, Iowans will gather at local caucus meetings in a variety of different locations to discuss and vote on the candidate of their choice. Those locations can range from schools to churches.

And while Iowa is not representative of the rest of the United States, the Iowa Caucus and its 41 convention delegates for Democratic candidates and 40 delegates for Republicans is still seen as a strong indicator for how someone running for president will do as the election year progresses.

How successful have Iowans been in selecting each party’s presidential hopeful? Well, since 1972, the Iowa caucuses have had a 55 percent success rate at predicting the Democratic standard-bearer.

For Republicans the correct choice has been made 43 percent of the time. Don’t be surprised if the final results winnow down this year’s Democratic field.

For the Republican Party while there are challengers running against President Donald Trump, it is expected that he will easily garner his party’s re-nomination. (Take note, the GOP Parties in Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Kansas, Nevada, South Carolina, and Virginia have canceled their 2020 primary or caucus. It is expected the delegates in those states will be allocated to President Trump.)

The next week on Tuesday, February 11, the remaining candidates from both parties move east to one of the smallest states in the country but the first primary state in the nation – New Hampshire.

For the Democratic hopefuls the prize contains up to twenty-four delegates.

Democrats have one more caucus and primary in February; respectively they are Nevada and South Carolina.

Then it’s onto what some in politics are calling the Super Bowl of the campaign season, Super Tuesday.

On the first Tuesday in March, democratic voters in 14 states will go to the polls and make their primary choice. In totals, Democratic presidential candidates will be vying for before the contests for the biggest of political primaries takes place. March 3, has become known as Super Tuesday.

On Super Tuesday, over 1300 Democratic delegates will be up for grabs. In California alone, there are 415 Democratic delegates to be acquired. To garner the Democratic nomination at the convention being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin a candidate will need 1885 delegates. So, it’s easy to see why Super Tuesday is such an important date, politically.

All this leads up to the presidential primary contest in Michigan, held on its traditional date of the second Tuesday in March. On that day in Michigan 125 Democratic and 73 Republican delegates will be contested.

But while Michigan is the biggest prize, the state will share the political stage with five other states holding primaries. They include: Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington. (Note: North Dakota will hold only hold its Democratic contest on this date.)

The primary season runs its course through its traditional end date of June 2.

From there the delegates from each respective party will come together to nominate their candidates for president. The Democrats will meet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 13 – 16.

While the Republicans will hold their convention in Charlotte, NC the next month from August 24-27.

