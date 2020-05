The Mackinac Bridge Authority has canceled the 2020 bridge walk, according to their post on Facebook.

The bridge authority said it canceled the walk due to the fact that crowds that size probably wouldn't be allowed by Labor Day in addition to the large expense at a time when bridge revenues are way down.

The 2019 bridge walk cost the bridge authority $335,000 and the Michigan State Police $154,000, the bridge authority said.

