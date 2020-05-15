2020 Ionia Free Fair canceled

The Ionia Free Fair has been canceled for the summer of 2020.

Organizers of the fair made the announcement Friday on Facebook.

"This is the hardest decision that the Board of Directors has had to make. It was a painstaking process, but in the end there were too many factors beyond our control," fair organizers said on Facebook. "The safety and health of our community is paramount, and the new norms of proper social distancing and disinfecting rides to the level necessary to keep you all safe would make an even the size of our fair impossible."

Fair organizers said they are working to plan the 2021 Ionia Free Fair.

