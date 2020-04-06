2020 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix canceled

The 2020 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be canceled this year.

The announcement was made on the Grand Prix website.

The event was supposed to be held May 29-31.

The website said current 2020 ticket holders will have the option of transferring their order to the 2021 event, or requesting a refund.

"We look forward to hosting a world-class Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Belle Isle June 4-6, 2021 and hope to see you there," organizers of the event said on their website.

