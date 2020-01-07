2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray on display in Jackson

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will exclusively be parked for display at the Art Moehn Chevrolet in Jackson.

Corvette enthusiasts will be able to see the car's sleek design and features up-close before it goes on sale.

People can see the grand reveal at 10 a.m., when the sheet will be removed, to 6 p.m.

Vehicle specialists will be on site to show people the interactive features of the mid-engine sports car.

This is the first-ever production mid-engine Corvette by Chevrolet. Called the "Next Generation," this car builds upon the first generation of sports car that was debuted in 1953, according to Chevrolet.

"This Next Generation builds upon, but also redefines Corvette's legacy," Chevrolet said.

The Stingray will make more than 125 stops at selected dealerships across the country.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.