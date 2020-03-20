2020 Census Rate Map now available

The U.S. Census Bureau launched a new online map today as part of its 2020 Census Response Rate Challenge — where state, local and community leaders work together to promote a complete and accurate count by increasing the self-response rate in their community.

The preview map currently displays 2010 Census self-response rates as a reference point for states, counties, cities and census tracts around the country.

Users will be able to use the map to track their community’s progress in responding to the 2020 Census.

As people begin responding to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail in mid-March, the Census Bureau will update the map daily to reflect the percentage of households that self-respond online, by phone or by mail after being invited to do so. (The rate will be provided for the three modes combined and for online alone.)

“The 2020 Census Self-Response Rate Map is an important tool for community leaders, especially national, state and local elected officials, who are conducting public outreach campaigns about the 2020 Census,” said Dr. Steven Dillingham, director of the Census Bureau. “The daily updates to the map will help community leaders motivate their residents to respond.”

Highlights of the map include: