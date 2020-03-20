2020 Census Rate Map now available

(WILX) -- The U.S. Census Bureau launched a new online map today as part of its 2020 Census Response Rate Challenge — where state, local and community leaders work together to promote a complete and accurate count by increasing the self-response rate in their community.
The preview map currently displays 2010 Census self-response rates as a reference point for states, counties, cities and census tracts around the country.
Users will be able to use the map to track their community’s progress in responding to the 2020 Census.
As people begin responding to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail in mid-March, the Census Bureau will update the map daily to reflect the percentage of households that self-respond online, by phone or by mail after being invited to do so. (The rate will be provided for the three modes combined and for online alone.)
“The 2020 Census Self-Response Rate Map is an important tool for community leaders, especially national, state and local elected officials, who are conducting public outreach campaigns about the 2020 Census,” said Dr. Steven Dillingham, director of the Census Bureau. “The daily updates to the map will help community leaders motivate their residents to respond.”
Highlights of the map include:
- Daily updates to self-response rates for households that have self-responded to the 2020 Census (online, by phone or by mail) beginning mid-March.
- The ability to search for response rates for states, counties, cities and census tracts from the 2010 Census initially and, as current response rate information becomes available March 20, for the 2020 Census.
- Current 2020 total self-response rates and internet response rates in comparison to final 2010 Census response rates and previous day-by-day 2020 response rates.
- An embeddable widget that will allow Response Rate Challenge participants to include the map on their own websites.
- 2020 Census response rate data available in the public application programming interface (API).
- Background information and instructions for how to use the map and the data presented, including examples of Response Rate Challenges.