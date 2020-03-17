2020 Billboard Music Awards postponed

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards have been postponed.

The announcement comes from Dick Clark Productions and NBC.

In a statement the two companies said:

"In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff, we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards. For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. Dick Clark Productions and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future.”

The companies said ticket holders may use their existing tickets to attend the show on the rescheduled date. Those who aren't able to attend the rescheduled, once it is announced, can request a refund at their original point of purchase.

