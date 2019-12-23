2 teens are facing gun theft charges

Two teens are now facing federal charges after breaking into, or attempting to break into several gun shops located across mid-Michigan.

Brandon McClure, 18, and Daniel Rae, 19, broke into and stole a gun from "Not Just Guns" located on north Cedar Street in Mason back in September.

The teens tried to break into that same establishment three more times.

The pair are charged with gun theft and conspiracy to commit gun theft.

The teens are accused of stealing a total of 56 firearms and their bond is set at $20,000 each.

