Meridian Township are looking for your help in tracking down the two subjects pictured above.

Investigators would like to talk to them as police say they are involved in credit card fraud.

The image was captured on a surveillance camera at the Target located in Okemos.

If you know who they are, or have any information on the case, you are asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department.

