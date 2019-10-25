UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured as car collides with Michigan school bus

Isabella County Sheriff's Office released a statement that the driver was the only occupant of the car, and was the only fatality.

The driver of the car was killed when it collided with a school bus, injuring two students.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the car entered the oncoming lane of traffic Thursday night along a road in Broomfield Township and collided with a Chippewa Hills school bus.

Police say the car sustained heavy damage and immediately caught fire. The crash happened at 9 p.m.

CM Life reports that the school bus was carrying a junior varsity football team, coaches and staff. Two students aboard the bus suffered minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The Chippewa Hills School District confirmed that a couple of students are being checked out for injuries.

The sheriff's office is expected to release more information Friday on the crash.

