Three more deaths attributed to COVID-19; Michigan's total at 7

Two elderly Detroit-area women have died from complications due to the coronavirus, bringing the number of fatalities in Michigan to six.

Detroit Health Department spokeswoman Vickie Winn confirmed the death of a Detroit woman in her 90s Saturday.

Henry Ford Health System also says a 90-year-old Oakland County woman with underlying health issues died Saturday at a hospital in West Bloomfield Township.

Spectrum Health announced Saturday the first death linked to COVID-19 in West Michigan.

The patient was a man in his 70s who tested positive for the virus. He died at the Grand Rapids hospital on Saturday, Spectrum Health said.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported an additional 238 cases.

That brings the statewide total to 787. Oakland County officials also issued emergency orders closing all shopping malls and banning adults and children from using playground equipment.

