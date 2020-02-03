2 men from Lansing plead guilty to terrorism charges

Two men from Lansing have pleaded guilty to terrorism charges. Mohamud Muse and his brother Muse Muse pleaded to one count each of Conspiracy to Provide Support to a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Federal agents arrested both men at Gerald Ford Airport in Grand Rapids in January of 2019. They were on their way to Somalia, where they hoped to join up with ISIS. Both men had recorded loyalty oaths to the group and had wired money to someone they believed to be an ISIS fighter.

Federal prosecutors dropped charges of Attempting to Provide Material Support to a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization and False Statement in Passport Application against both men in exchange for the guilty pleas.

Judge Gordon Quist will sentence Mohamud Muse on June 30 and Muse Muse on May 20. Both men face 20 years in prison. News 10 and wilx.com will keep you updated on the case.

