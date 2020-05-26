2 men arraigned after weekend shooting of Monroe officer

Two young men have appeared in court to face charges in a weekend shooting that injured a Monroe police officer.

Kordney McDonald was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and other crimes. Kobe Falls was charged with armed robbery and other crimes.

Cpl. Renae Peterson was shot on a busy Monroe street Sunday night while investigating a carjacking. She is recovering at a hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

McDonald was denied bail. Falls’ bond was set at $750,000. Investigators say Peterson ordered the men out of the vehicle before McDonald struck the officer and shot her.

