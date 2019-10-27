2 killed, at least 14 injured in shooting near Texas A&M-Commerce

Two people were killed and at least 14 others injured in a shooting in Greenville, Texas, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks told KLTV.

Police lights are seen in the distances outside the scene of a mass shooting in Greenville, Texas, Sunday morning. At least two died and more than 10 were injured. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

The sheriff said authorities are currently looking for the shooter.

The shooting was reported early Sunday near the 2300 block of U.S. 380 near Greenville.

Greenville is about an hour northeast of Dallas. More than a dozen people were reported injured, according to sources familiar with the situation.

University officials said there was no active shooting situation on campus. News started to spread on social media with many sharing a video they claimed showed the aftermath.

Texas A&M Commerce officials said the shooting occurred off campus and was not part of the sanctioned homecoming party in Greenville.

“We have not confirmed that any students were injured in the shooting,” said Michael Johnson, a school spokesperson.

School officials remain in contact with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.

