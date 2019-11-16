2 hurt in high school football game shooting

At least two people suffered serious injuries after a shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey.

The incident took place in Pleasantville Friday night.

Gunfire broke out in the bleachers during a game between Camden and Pleasantville high schools.

The scene was described as chaotic.

"We just saw everybody from the crowd running, so that's when the whole football team, coach was telling us get down. But we didn't want to get down. We wanted to get somewhere safe inside the school so we all ran up here," said Keon Henry, a senior.

Reports said a female was carried off on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

A male was also treated at the scene.

One of the victims appears to be between the ages of ten to fourteen.

None of the players or referees were hurt.

Police are investigating the shooting.