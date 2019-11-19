2 hospitalized in head-on collision in Lansing

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital Monday night.

The crash happened in the 3400 block of West Holmes Road just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

Lansing police tell News 10 the impact of the head-on collision sent one of the cars into a nearby house.

There was not any damage done to the home, police said.

The drivers of each vehicle are from Lansing and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

There were not any passengers in either vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

