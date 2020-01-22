2 found frozen to death in home

Authorities in Detroit are investigating after two people were found frozen to death in a home.

Police say they were on a welfare check when the bodies of an 83-year-old woman and her 60-year-old son were found frozen to death.

Firefighters made the discovery and say there were no working carbon monoxide detectors in the home and the home had no heat.

Temperatures in Detroit have been frigid in the last few days hovering in the 20's and 30's.

Emergency responders say the house was as cold inside as it was outside.

Although the bodies were frozen, investigators are working to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2020 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.