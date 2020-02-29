Two communities offer land for Detroit Zoo nature center

Two Macomb County communities are proposing to give land to entice the Detroit Zoo to build a nature center.

The offer from the Clinton Township and Mount Clemens shows the popularity of the $20 million proposal.

A news release says the property would be used for the zoo to construct the Great Lakes Center for Nature.

The Detroit Free Press reports that zoo officials noted Sunday that there are more than 20 potential sites and a decision will be made soon. Mount Clemens Mayor Laura Kropp says establishing a nature center there would benefit the region.

