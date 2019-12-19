2 children critical, 2 others hurt after train crash

State police are trying to figure out what led to a crash involving a freight train and a pick up truck.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday morning in Monroe Township, which is located just south of metro Detroit.

Investigators say that an adult was driving the truck with three children inside. Two of those children are hospitalized and in critical condition.

Another child is listed in serious, but stable condition.

The driver is also in stable condition.

