2 UP teens who died in vehicle had carbon monoxide poisoning

A sheriff says two of three Upper Peninsula teens found unconscious in a running vehicle in February died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The deaths of Dylan Roberts and Christopher Turpeinen shocked their small communities, especially the L'Anse school district.

A third person emerged from a coma three days after the Feb. 17 incident.

Baraga County Sheriff Rick Johnson released the cause of the deaths after toxicology tests were completed.

