2 Detroit police officers shot during incident on west side

Two Detroit police officers have been shot and one of the officers has died, according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Chief Craig says the circumstances that led to the shootings on Detroit's west side late Wednesday wasn't immediately known. However, he said a suspect is in custody.

Craig says one of the officers was shot in the leg. He didn't describe the wounds of the second officer. The conditions of the officers weren't immediately known.

