19 new recalls announced

Whether you're shopping for kids or adults this weekend, there are a whole bunch of new recalls to be aware of.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) added 19 items to the list including toddler clothes and toys, infant sleepers, clothes and kitchen accessories.

Those products were sold by T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

For more information on those 19 items, click here.

Also on the list is the Stanley Black and Decker Wooden Handle Nailing Hammer and the Yamaha Portable Generators.

The hammer is being recalled because the molded grip on the hammer can come loose and the generator is being recalled due to fire and burn hazards, according to the CPSC.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.