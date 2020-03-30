UPDATE: 184 total coronavirus deaths, state reports Monday

The State of Michigan recorded 52 new deaths from coronavirus between Sunday and Monday.

There are now 184 recorded deaths, up from 132 reported Sunday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Additionally, there are now 6,498 total positive cases, up from 5,486 total positive cases reported Sunday, an increase of 1,012 in one day.

In Ingham County, there are 73 confirmed cases, while in Eaton County, there are 15, Clinton County has 19, Jackson County has 37, and Hillsdale County has 12, as of Monday.

The City of Detroit has 1,801 confirmed positive cases and 52 deaths, while Wayne County has 1,394 confirmed positive cases and 31 deaths. Detroit and Wayne County are counted separately by the state.

Oakland County has 1,365 confirmed positive cases, with 48 deaths, according to state data.

