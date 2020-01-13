17-year-old could get life for armed robbery

A man who allegedly robbed a Verizon Wireless store in June has entered a plea.

Antwan Phifer, 17, plead guilty on January 13, 2020 to a charge of armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

The charges are from a robbery that happened on June 15, 2019.

The investigation showed that Phifer stole over $7,500 in merchandise and cash.

According to the release from Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka's office, armed robbery carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while unlawful imprisonment carries a maximum 15 years.

“The Jackson City Police Department did an excellent job investigating this case, particularly Detective Robert Noppe,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka.

Sentencing for Phifer is scheduled for February 26, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Court Judge Susan B. Jordan.