16-year-old collects items for military families affected by flooding

Inspired by a her father and deep passion for veterans, 16-year-old Morgan Scarbo decided to help military families affected by the Midland flooding.

Scarbo founded and runs "Morgans HUGS", a charity she started in honor of her father.

"In honor of veterans everywhere for the sacrifice they gave to us for our freedom, and in honor of my most favorite veteran Lawrence Scarbro, my dad. Doing it in his honor and loving memory and to the honor of every veteran because they give the biggest sacrifice of all when they risk their lives for us," said Scarbo.

With the help of her mom and community, Scarbo collected over 200 packs of underwear, 300 pairs of shoes, 600 clothing items, hygiene products pet food, blankets, bedding, and toys all newly purchased.

The items will be delivered to flood victims who are also military families on Memorial Day.

"I know some veterans don’t really have anyone to do anything for them, so I like to do something for them and take that opportunity upon myself to make someone else’s day like that," said Scarbo.

