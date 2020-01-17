MI teen in wheelchair dances, plays baseball and completes college courses

In this edition of 'Schools Rule,' WILX News 10 is talking to one dancer who is following her dreams no matter what.

Jordan Goward is a 15-year-old sophomore at Michigan Connections Academy. She dances, plays softball and has Spinal Muscular Dystrophy-which means she does it all in a wheelchair.

"It's a recessive gene that is broken, so my muscles just don't work the way they're supposed to," explained Jordan.

And it's meant that Jordan has been in a wheelchair almost her whole life.

"Be yourself and don't let a disability make you feel less," said Jordan. "That took me a while to learn."

Jordan is a 15-year-old. She loves make up, she dances and even plays baseball some summers.

"I really do enjoy it. It's again, one of those things, people love to doubt me because I'm in a wheelchair," said Jordan. "But I very much like to prove them all wrong about it."

She may be in her second year of high school, but Jordan is already enrolled in her third college course. Through her online classes at Michigan Connections Academy, Jordan says she's been able to start taking psychology courses from the comfort of her own home.

"For anyone who is disabled or has a weaker immune system or something it's really nice," Jordan said of online schooling. "I would recommend it because it's based on what you're comfortable with. You still get that one on one," Jordan explained. "I personally don't get sick as often because there aren't those other kids at school, you're at home."

"Just do what makes you happy and it does not matter what other people say," said Jordan. "My entire life, and I mean even right when I first got my first wheelchair, people would judge me."

Jordan says she'd like to study Psychology in college. Right now, she says her goal is to become a counselor to help other kids just like her.

